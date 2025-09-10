Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,034 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,034 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,409,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

