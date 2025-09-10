BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.31 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 2,203.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth about $362,000. North of South Capital LLP acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

