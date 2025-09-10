Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 255.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Insmed were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,549,822. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,995,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This trade represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,382 shares of company stock worth $40,169,038 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

Insmed Stock Performance

Insmed stock opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.60.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

