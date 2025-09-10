Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $526,000 Investment in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Carter’s by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 80.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $30.25.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CRI stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%.The firm had revenue of $585.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

