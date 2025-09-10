Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $429,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 394.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

