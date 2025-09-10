Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $412,000 in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.26. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

