Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $441,000 Stake in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,535,000 after buying an additional 568,261 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $571,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. William Blair upgraded iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $406,168.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,742.99. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $109,129.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,427.84. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock worth $8,424,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $187.57.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.