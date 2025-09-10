Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 20,021 Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 133.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter worth $38,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.