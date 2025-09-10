Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 8,120 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 124.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tenable by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $139,214.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,800. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 29,196 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $883,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 358,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,858,207.25. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,549 shares of company stock worth $1,954,751. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Tenable Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

