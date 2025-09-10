Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 69,175 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $724,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.4%

MPW opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.