Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBSI

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 1.2%

BBSI stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Barrett Business Services

In related news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $145,968.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,248.64. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $569,196.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,490.16. This trade represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $5,185,368. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.