Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.38 ($9.04) and traded as high as GBX 720.13 ($9.74). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 714 ($9.66), with a volume of 163,079 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a market cap of £108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 668.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 587.24.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.