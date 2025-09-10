Babylon Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.01 Million (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Babylon has a total market cap of $115.01 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Babylon has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Babylon token can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,178.38 or 0.99862042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,885.54 or 0.98805134 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.00349175 BTC.

Babylon Profile

Babylon’s launch date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,350,854,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,350,306,307 with 2,618,931,125.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.05029832 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $15,946,471.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Babylon using one of the exchanges listed above.

