Axos Financial, Inc $AX Shares Purchased by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 37.2% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Axos Financial stock opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $93.84.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,734.80. This represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.