Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

