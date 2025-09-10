Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Stock Position Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

