Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,241,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,701 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,193,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $130,410,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $125,252,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of HOOD opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $118.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 60,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $6,066,002.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,531,353.14. This represents a 38.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $585,502.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,974.40. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355,381 shares of company stock valued at $539,335,586 in the last three months. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

