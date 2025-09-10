Aspen Investment Management Inc Takes $733,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $320.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $322.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

