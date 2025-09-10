Aspen Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. First American Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

NYSE LMT opened at $457.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.08 and a 200 day moving average of $457.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

