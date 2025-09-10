Aspen Investment Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $897,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

