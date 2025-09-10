Aspen Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $408.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.50. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

