Aspen Investment Management Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average is $210.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

