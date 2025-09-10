Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,730 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 404,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,459,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,510,000 after buying an additional 348,193 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 370,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the period.

BSCS stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

