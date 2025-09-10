Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 2,430 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.