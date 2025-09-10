ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $101,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $808.79 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $873.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

