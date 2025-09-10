Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust $PVL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,664 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 4.90% of Permianville Royalty Trust worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of PVL opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.56.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.18%.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.
