Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,857 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,859.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $119.07. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.