Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $2,882,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $246,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 7,157.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Flex by 20.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of FLEX opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,709. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,827 shares of company stock worth $12,550,282. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

