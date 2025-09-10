Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,525 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,839.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $6,785,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,897,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.08 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

