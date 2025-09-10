Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of CL opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $107.76. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

