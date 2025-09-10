Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.21, for a total transaction of $1,269,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,916.65. This represents a 38.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,181 shares of company stock worth $35,537,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $403.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.29. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

