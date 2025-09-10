Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,559 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after purchasing an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

