Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 504,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,057,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $140.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

