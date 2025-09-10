Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 178.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,942,000 after purchasing an additional 347,916 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,590,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,901,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,038,000 after buying an additional 466,129 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,335,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,390,000 after buying an additional 178,262 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Raymond James Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,247,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,259,000 after buying an additional 140,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Raymond James Financial Price Performance

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $165.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.91 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.