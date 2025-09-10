Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 118 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,346,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1%

DVY opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.15. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.