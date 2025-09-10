Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Atmos Energy by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $168.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

