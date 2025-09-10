Ascent Group LLC Purchases 8,254 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $127,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $446,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $617,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 49.1% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

