Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%.
Artisanal Spirits Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of LON ART opened at GBX 44 on Wednesday. Artisanal Spirits has a 1-year low of GBX 31 and a 1-year high of GBX 57. The company has a market cap of £31.15 million, a PE ratio of -956.52 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.67.
About Artisanal Spirits
ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.
Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Artisanal Spirits
- Stock Average Calculator
- CoreWeave and Madrigal’s Insider Trades Flash Bullish Signals
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- August’s Most Upgraded: 3 Stocks With +20 Price Target Increases
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.