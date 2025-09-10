Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (5.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Artisanal Spirits had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%.

Artisanal Spirits Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON ART opened at GBX 44 on Wednesday. Artisanal Spirits has a 1-year low of GBX 31 and a 1-year high of GBX 57. The company has a market cap of £31.15 million, a PE ratio of -956.52 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.67.

Get Artisanal Spirits alerts:

About Artisanal Spirits

(Get Free Report)

About The Artisanal Spirits Company (ASC)

ASC’s purpose is to captivate a global community of whisky adventurers, creating and selling outstanding, limited-edition whiskies and experiences around the world with an ambition to create a high quality, highly profitable and cash generative, premium global business.

Based in Edinburgh, ASC owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS), Single Cask Nation (SCN) and J.G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.