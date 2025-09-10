Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent Moll Sells 8,129 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $71,047.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 386,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,464.48. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Performance

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $371.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Arteris had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 8,546.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Arteris has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arteris by 4,810.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

