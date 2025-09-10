Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $600,000 Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 36.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 50.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Down 3.8%

OC stock opened at $149.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.40 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 71.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.