Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

