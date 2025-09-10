ANGLE (LON:AGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ANGLE had a negative net margin of 890.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%.

ANGLE Stock Performance

Shares of AGL opened at GBX 3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.88.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

