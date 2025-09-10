ANGLE (LON:AGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ANGLE had a negative net margin of 890.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%.
ANGLE Stock Performance
Shares of AGL opened at GBX 3.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -81.43 and a beta of 0.22. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.88.
About ANGLE
