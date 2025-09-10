Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,315 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,698,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

