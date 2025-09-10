Anchor Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:TMO opened at $483.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.20. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

