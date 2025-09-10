Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,161,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after buying an additional 556,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,510,000 after buying an additional 349,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,441,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,607,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,725,000 after buying an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

