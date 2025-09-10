Anchor Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

