Analyzing SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP) & KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SSGI (OTCMKTS:VICP – Get Free Report) and KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SSGI has a beta of -3.83, indicating that its stock price is 483% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Home has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SSGI and KB Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSGI 0 0 0 0 0.00 KB Home 1 9 3 1 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

KB Home has a consensus price target of $66.86, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given KB Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KB Home is more favorable than SSGI.

This table compares SSGI and KB Home”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSGI N/A N/A -$1.18 million ($0.04) -44.25 KB Home $6.93 billion 0.65 $655.02 million $7.55 8.74

KB Home has higher revenue and earnings than SSGI. SSGI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KB Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SSGI and KB Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSGI N/A N/A N/A KB Home 8.47% 14.02% 8.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of KB Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of SSGI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of KB Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KB Home beats SSGI on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSGI

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. The company’s product is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers. The company was formerly known as Phage Therapeutics International, Inc. and changed its name to Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2017. Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides financial services, such as insurance products and title services, as well as mortgage banking services, including residential consumer mortgage loans to homebuyers. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, and Washington. The company was formerly known as Kaufman and Broad Home Corporation and changed its name to KB Home in January 2001. KB Home was founded in 1957 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

