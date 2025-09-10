Analyzing Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) and IREN (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IREN and Origin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IREN 33.03% 1.34% 0.94% Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of IREN shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of IREN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IREN 0 3 8 0 2.73 Origin Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IREN and Origin Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

IREN presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Origin Energy has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 46.42%. Given Origin Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Energy is more favorable than IREN.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IREN and Origin Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IREN $501.02 million 16.39 $86.94 million $0.59 51.17 Origin Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.48 17.22

IREN has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Energy. Origin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IREN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IREN beats Origin Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Queensland; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Cooper-Eromanga basin in Queensland. The company also generates electricity from coal, wind, pumped hydro, and solar plants; sells electricity, natural gas, and LPG; and provides GreenPower products. In addition, it offers electric and gas hot water systems. Origin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

