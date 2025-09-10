Analyzing Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Profitability

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries -34.01% -48.90% -22.57% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Volatility & Risk

Barnwell Industries has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barnwell Industries and Obsidian Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries $18.07 million 0.64 -$5.57 million ($0.65) -1.76 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.14 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.40

Barnwell Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Barnwell Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.