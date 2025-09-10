Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $43.57

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.5714.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.16. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

